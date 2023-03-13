MoDOT warns drivers of slow moving equipment, traffic delays during striping project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is warning drivers to watch out for slow moving equipment and traffic delays during a striping project beginning March 20.

They’ll be laying permanent striping along I-44, I-49, and other routes in Southwest Missouri.

Contractor crews will be striping driving lanes and exit ramps along Missouri Route 13 from Clinton to Green County Route WW north of Springfield, Missouri Route 7 from the Cass and Henry county line near Creighton east to Missouri Route 13 in Clinton, as well as I-44 from the Missouri-Oklahoma State line to Exit 107 in Webster County, and I-49 from the Bates-Cass county line to the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

Drivers may experience traffic delays as they approach the slow-moving vehicles laying the striping. MoDOT warns drivers to maintain a safe distance behind striping vehicles to avoid tracking through freshly painted lines. Drivers can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings and traffic impacts.

The project should be completed by November 1 of this year. Weather and scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

