Rogersville child shot with gun, didn’t know it was loaded

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A child is home from the hospital after shooting himself over Sunday, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in that the child was shot to the 4800 block of Farm Road 205. In what deputies are calling an accident, the Rogersville child thought the gun was unloaded because the magazine wasn’t in it.

But there was a bullet in the chamber.

“This particular case is a little bit different because the juvenile obviously had some knowledge about firearms,” Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says. “He knew where the gun was, and kind of knew how to handle it.”

The child shot himself in the arm and was taken to the hospital but soon released.

Deputy Rippee says no one else in the home is facing any charges and this is being considered accidental.

