Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged in a weekend shooting that stemmed from a relationship fallout.

Court documents show 43-year-old Deaudra Kelley is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened Saturday around 7 p.m. at a house in the 2500 block of N. Pierce. According to court documents, Kelley told investigators that on Saturday he got a call from his wife, stating she was going to Kelley’s house to pick up some stuff.

A few minutes later, Kelley got a call from an unknown man, later identified as the victim. Court documents show the man told Kelley, “You know who this is. You gonna find out when I get there.”

Court documents show Kelley then called the police stating he needed an officer at his house because of the threat made by the unknown man, but Kelley was told Springfield police would be unable to send an officer. During their investigation, SPD officers found text messages from that day between Kelley and his wife. The text Kelley sent said, “Just to let you know, the person you’re cheating on me with, I’m going to kill him.”

According to the probable cause statement, an SUV showed up at Kelley’s house, and his wife and another woman got out. He let his wife go inside and grab her stuff. The other woman tried to follow Kelley and his wife inside the house, so he called the police again. Kelley then saw two men approaching his house, one at the front of his house and the other man at the side of his house.

Kelley grabbed his gun, went outside, and told the men to get off his property. According to court documents, Kelley then shot the man at the side of his house in the stomach.

The man Kelley shot was the new boyfriend of Kelley’s wife. The woman who tried to enter the home with Kelley’s wife was also the wife of the man Kelley shot. The other man approaching Kelley’s house via the front door is the boyfriend of the woman who was married to the victim.

Everyone involved in the shooting except Kelley took the man Kelley shot to Cox North. Court records show on Sunday, an investigator with the Springfield Police Department went to the hospital to interview the victim, but he had just undergone surgery and was not able to give a statement. The victim’s separating wife was in the room with the victim and stated to the investigator that Kelley had raped her three years ago, but she never reported it.

Kelley is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

