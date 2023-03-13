Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.
According to officers investigating, the shooting happened at the Git N Go convenience store near the Battlefield Road and Jefferson Avenue intersection.
The victim showed up at a Springfield hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are still investigating and following leads to identify the shooter.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
