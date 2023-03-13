Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

According to officers investigating, the shooting happened at the Git N Go convenience store near the Battlefield Road and Jefferson Avenue intersection.

The victim showed up at a Springfield hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are still investigating and following leads to identify the shooter.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

