Springfield police still investigating three weekend shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three separate shootings in Springfield kept police busy over the weekend.

Kathy Branson has been living in Springfield her entire life but says recently things have changed.

“These last few years, it seems to be getting worse and worse all the time,” said Branson. “It’s kind of scary. No matter where you live at. It’s just scary.”

Branson lives by the first weekend shooting on North Pierce. Another one was downtown at a parking garage on Campbell and Olive. And a third just outside the Git n Go near Jefferson and Battlefield. Mrs. Branson says it could happen anywhere.

“10 years ago, it would not have happened,” said Branson. “I would not expect it to have happened. But it’s I just floors me.”

Deaudra Kelley was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for the shooting on North Pierce. At the time of this publication, there have been no other charges filed in regard to those three shootings.

Branson says, even though times are changing, she’s just happy she has her neighbors for support.

“I always keep my doors locked. And my husband passed away about three months ago. So really been watching it closely. But I’ve got people around me that, that watch me. So that’s a good thing.”

The Springfield Police Department is still investigating these shootings and asks for anyone with information to contact them.

