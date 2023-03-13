Springfield Public Schools prepares students for the Missouri Assessment Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Assessment Program assesses if students are meeting educational standards set in place by the state of Missouri. How students perform on the test is linked to how much funding the school district receives from the state. Springfield Public School teachers work with students to ensure they test their best.

The MAP test takes place towards the end of every school year to assess student learning. Teachers prepare students all year long to ensure that they perform their best. In Springfield, teachers test students throughout the year to ensure that the students are on track to meeting those standards.

A series of tests are given at the beginning, middle, and end of each school year, referred to as the Galoleo Test, to assess if students are meeting those goals throughout the year. That test helps teachers modify the curriculum to help them better understand the test topics.

“You get the MAP results in the summer or later,” said Wilder Elementary Principal Adam Bax. “Galileo allows us to do that throughout the year. So it’s an ongoing embedded piece that we can continue it really knowing where our kids are and continue that growth for each of them.

While students are not given a grade on their performance, schools provide additional incentives to motivate students to give their best effort. Many students become anxious when preparing for the test. School leaders work with the students and have conversations with them on how to overcome those fears and better understand the test.

“We talked about the MAP test being a snapshot,” said Bax. “It’s a snapshot in time and really what our students, that we prepare them for all year long. And it’s one of those things that I think it’s a great opportunity for students and parents to get to celebrate the hard work that their kids have put in all year long.”

If you’re a parent and your child is preparing for the MAP test, some of the ways you can help them be successful is by making sure they stick to a routine and get plenty of sleep before the test, give them a healthy breakfast before school, and talk to them to ease any anxieties they may have about the test. The test window for Missouri MAP for 2023 is between April 3 to May 26, 2023. Ask your child’s teacher of the exact dates they can expect to take the test.

