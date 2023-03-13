Three kids chosen as winners of Black History Month art contest from Boys & Girls Club of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three winners have been announced for U.S. Cellular’s Black History Month art contest with the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

Members of the club were encouraged to draw Black leaders in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). The art pieces were original artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators who made vital contributions to STEM research.

Pieces were voted on by the public and featured leaders such as Marie M. Daly, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Mae Jemison, among others.

First place went to Ayonna Cheek, who won a $250 gift card for her representation of Neil deGrasse Tyson.

“Whenever I heard the prizes, I was like, oh yeah, I want to win,” said Ayonna.

Second place went to Abby Henderson, who won $150 for her portrayal of Mae Jemison.

Mariah E. won third place and won $100 for her portrayal of George Washington Carver.

This is the sixth annual contest U.S. Cellular has hosted for Black History Month.

