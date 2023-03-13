Train coming to Camedenton’s Ozarks Amphitheater in September

CAMEDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Train will be coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camedenton this September.

Their concert will be Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

Presale for the tickets starts on Thursday, March 16. General public sale starts Friday, March 17.

Fans can purchase tickets through the TIcketmaster website.

