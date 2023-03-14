1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.(West Yorkshire Joint Services/Leeds City Council via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The remains of a Roman aristocrat and 61 other people were unearthed by archaeologists in northern England.

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.

Her skeleton, along with her jewelry, was found in a “very rare” lead-lined coffin at the hidden cemetery in the City of Leeds last year.

Archaeologists found men, women and 23 children at the previously unknown archeological site.

Archaeologists hope the 1,600-year-old cemetery could help them understand the important and largely undocumented transition between the fall of the Roman Empire in about 400 BC and the establishment of the later Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson

Latest News

Police identified the suspect as Brenton Bell, 30. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being locked in a closet for 2 months, police say
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas