Branson’s mayor proclaims city ‘strong’ in State of the City address

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson Mayor Larry Milton reflected on the past year in Branson during his State of the City address at City Hall on Tuesday.

The address updated residents, business owners, and community members on the progress at city hall and its departments.

“Last year, we saw changes in how families vacation, the ability of local businesses to fill jobs, increased inflation and slowed development due to supply shortages of both labor and materials,” said Mayor Milton. “Despite these challenges, the people of Branson did what we do best. We got creative and worked together to overcome these issues. So much so, that many of our businesses had an extremely successful year. In fact, the tremendous growth in our tourism success ultimately resulted in the city’s highest revenues to date.”

After reflecting on the past year, he discussed current projects and goals the city’s departments are working on and gave insight into the 2023 budget process.

“We will continue to identify areas of waste, cut them from the budget, and make sure your dollars are being used efficiently and effectively,” said Mayor Milton. “Above all, our continued goal is to focus on sound communications and increased transparency and accountability to our citizens. 2023 is the year our city government will begin moving at the speed of business – rather than at the speed of government.”

You can watch a replay of the livestream at www.bransonmo.gov/livestream.

