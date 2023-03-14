Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for teenager, custodial mother

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory on March 10 for a teenager investigators believe is with her non-custodial mother. She remains missing days later.

Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30 p.m. investigators believe she is with Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood, 38.

Investigators say Hailey told her grandmother she was going go do some chores but never came back inside. Police believe she was picked up by her older brother, taken down State Highway Z, and is now in Springfield. Deputies interviewed her brother. They say he admitted to dropping Hailey off at a home in Galloway Village where a friend was supposed to pick her up and take her to meet her mom at the Comfort Inn South on Luster Avenue. Phone records confirm her brother was at that home in Galloway. Jasmine’s phone records show her phone pinged at the hotel before the phone was turned off.

Deputies say that hotel staff did not recognize photos of the pair and didn’t have anyone staying under that name.

Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood does not have custodial rights to Hailey. She also has several felonies, which include endangering a child.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 683-1020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.