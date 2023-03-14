ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for Springfield man reported missing

Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered missing person.

Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.

Police say he told his family and friends he was leaving on foot while making suicidal comments. Hines suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2450+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 100 daily new cases
Ways to save on Spring Break
Tips to save on your trip or staycation this spring break
Man convicted in 2020 Eminence, Mo., road rage shooting
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.