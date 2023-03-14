ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for Springfield man reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered missing person.

Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.

Police say he told his family and friends he was leaving on foot while making suicidal comments. Hines suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.