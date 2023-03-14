FosterAdopt Connect’s Sock & Undie Rundie 5K 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Suit up for FosterAdopt Connect’s Sock & Undie Rundie 5K happening Saturday, March 25 at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park in Springfield.

Eryn Pruitt from the local chapter talked to Daniel Posey about what you can expect from the event, including the need for essential items many kids in our community don’t have right now.

Dressing up as your favorite superhero is encouraged for the event, plus you’ll get the chance to meet some of those comic book characters in person.

Rutledge Wilson Farm Park is located at 3825 W Farm Rd 146, Springfield, MO 65807, and the event starts at 8am Saturday, March 25.

