FosterAdopt Connect’s Sock & Undie Rundie 5K 2023

FosterAdopt Connect's Eryn Pruitt talked to Daniel Posey about what to expect from the event and the way it will collect needed items for kids in our community.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Suit up for FosterAdopt Connect’s Sock & Undie Rundie 5K happening Saturday, March 25 at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park in Springfield.

Eryn Pruitt from the local chapter talked to Daniel Posey about what you can expect from the event, including the need for essential items many kids in our community don’t have right now.

Dressing up as your favorite superhero is encouraged for the event, plus you’ll get the chance to meet some of those comic book characters in person.

Rutledge Wilson Farm Park is located at 3825 W Farm Rd 146, Springfield, MO 65807, and the event starts at 8am Saturday, March 25.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Springfield parking garage shooting
Shooting in downtown Springfield parking garage leaves one shot, one arrested
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson
Drunk Driving
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest four in Springfield during intoxicated driving patrol

Latest News

FosterAdopt Connect's Eryn Pruitt talked to Daniel Posey about what you can expect from the...
KY3 Community: Sock & Undie Rundie 5K 2023
Cheers! The 4C Sertoma 417 Whiskey Festival organizer and sponsor talk with Daniel Posey about...
Do Good with Daniel: 4C Sertoma Club 417 Whiskey Festival Batch No. 9
Cheers! The 4C Sertoma 417 Whiskey Festival organizer and sponsor talk with Daniel Posey about...
Do Good with Daniel: CCCC Sertoma 417 Whiskey Festival Batch No. 9
KY3
The Place: Crafting young trailblazers and entrepreneurs