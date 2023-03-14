Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with weekend chase

Car chase that started in Battlefield ends in a crash on W. Sunshine.
Car chase that started in Battlefield ends in a crash on W. Sunshine.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies have arrested a man in connection with a weekend chase following shots fired.

Christopher Burk has been charged with resisting arrest, along with weapons and driving offenses.

Deputies say they were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, to West Elm Street in Battlefield to assist with a disturbance.

They say Christopher Burk flashed a gun at a person and fired into the air before driving off.

Deputies found him driving at the intersection of State Highway FF and South West Bypass. When they tried to pull him over, Burk sped off.

A pursuit was started and Burk eventually crashed on South West Bypass and West Sunshine Street.

Burk did not comply with officers and was later tased and taken into custody.

