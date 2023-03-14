Live, Life, Well: Recognizing the signs of a mid-life transition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Men of a certain age may be facing what’s now called a mid-life transition. You may know it as a mid-life crisis. And that’s the topic of this Live, Life, Well as we focus on men in 2023.

The feelings can start in the late 30s for some. For others, it may come at the age of 55. And Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads tells us almost all men go through some sort of transition during this period of life. For some people though it becomes a crisis.

It may be triggered by kids leaving the home for college or you find yourself caring for aging parents. Baker says at this point in life, you’re vulnerable to making poor choices. So, it’s important to recognize the signs of what’s happening.

“If you’re feeling sort of gray around the edges, the loss of enthusiasm for life, things just don’t seem as fun as they once were. You’re probably also thinking a little bit more about; is this all there is until I die,?” explained Baker. “You know, you think a little bit more about your mortality when you’re 49, or in your early 50s, than you did when you were in your 20s.”

Here are some things you and your spouse can do. Get enough sleep. You might have survived on 5 or 6 hours a night when you were 20. But that doesn’t work anymore.

Make time for relationships and not just the one with your spouse. Be social with friends too.

Also, do try new things or revisit old hobbies.

Dr. Baker has a blog post on this topic about the way a composite couple navigated a mid-life crisis. It’s based on what she’s seen in her practice. You can listen to a discussion here or read her blog here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.