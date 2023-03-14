Man convicted in 2020 Eminence road rage shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A man has been convicted in a 2020 road rage shooting that happened in Eminence and left one dead.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released that his office secured a guilty verdict against Daymond Reeves for the 2020 murder of Allen Brewer. Reeves was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder on March 7.

Reeves shot Allen Brewer to death on E Highway outside of Eminence, Missouri on August 8, 2020. When two people stopped to help Brewer, Reeves drove off. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Reeves claimed self-defense at trial but admitted he did not need to shoot Brewer and he intended to kill him.

A Reynolds County jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts as charged on December 2, 2022.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians by taking violent offenders off the street,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As a former prosecutor, I am personally committed to the idea that safer streets lead to prosperous communities, and my office will continue to obtain justice for Missourians throughout the state.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.