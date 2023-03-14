Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and abduction of a child, the Davidson County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office said.(Davidson County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl from Texas was found locked in an outbuilding in Davidson County, North Carolina, WBTV reports.

Law enforcement says she had been talking to Jorge Camacho, 34, through social media and said the discussions were “consistent with grooming and enticement.”

During a news conference, Davidson County Sheriff Richard Simmons warned parents of the dangers of social media and stressed that adults should monitor any and all online communications.

“This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking,” Simmons said.

Camacho allegedly paid the girl to leave home so he could pick her up in a car that was registered to an address in Davidson County. He then took her to Lexington, North Carolina.

The girl has been brought back to Dallas after treatment.

Camacho was arrested and given a $1,250,000 bond. He was charged with the following felonies:

  • Child abduction
  • Felonious restraint of a child
  • Human trafficking
  • Two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15
  • Two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under 15
  • Indecent liberties with a child

More charges are pending.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, we feel, so we’re still investigating this as well,” Simmons said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson

Latest News

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
Tracking a quick warm up mid week with rain chances
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea
Car chase that started in Battlefield ends in a crash on W. Sunshine.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with weekend chase