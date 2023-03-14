Pi Day deals

Pi Day specials
Pi Day specials
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, March 14, is Pi Day. It’s an annual holiday devoted to celebrate the mathematical term pi, which is 3.14, and the circumference-to-diameter ratio of a circle. On this day, restaurants, bakeries and retailers will offer specials and discounts.

Cicis Pizza will offer dine-in guess $3.14 off an adult buffet, plus kids’ combo for only $3.14. To-go customers can get $3.14 off a large one-topping pizza on an online order. Use the code: PIDAY at checkout.

Papa John’s will offer its Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza starting at $13.99.

Schlotzsky’s is offering reward members BOGO pizzas. Pizzas will start at $8.79 at participating Schlotzsky’s locations.

Village Inn is offering $2 off any whole pie excluding carrot cake and cheesecake. Dine-in only, at participating locations.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen signature menu item, their homemade chicken pot pie, will be $10.29.

The Honey Baked Ham Company is offering $9 in HoneyBaked Cash with your purchase when you sign up for myhoneybaked rewards.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

