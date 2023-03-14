Springfield Fire Department to host demolition ceremony for Fire Station 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One Springfield fire station will have a final farewell Tuesday afternoon. Fire Station 7 on Sunshine Street east of Glenstone Avenue is set to be demolished later this week.

Fire Station 7 was built in 1958. This building is now outdated and can no longer accommodate the needs of the fire department.

A new fire station will be built in its place. The project is expected to cost $3.5 million and is funded through the Level Property Tax passed by voters in 2017. This is the same tax that funded the new Fire Station 13. Fire Station 7 served the east side of Springfield, and now those residents will receive service from Fire Stations 3 and 12 until the new station is built. Firefighters say that a new modern station is much needed.

“As you can imagine, the size of fire trucks is different,” said Bryan Newberry, Assistant Fire Chief. “The location of people inside the fire station is different, and also the amount of efficiency and effectiveness of the stuff that’s in the fire stations. During that time in 1958, we’re decades later the things that have been outdated and being able to keep the fire station functioning efficiently.”

Tuesday’s ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Parking is available north of the station in the Viking Appartments parking lot.

