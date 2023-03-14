Springfield police arrest man in connection with Sunday shooting

Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting in Springfield.
Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting in Springfield.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened near Battlefield and Jefferson Sunday afternoon.

Tavian Ortez Cannon has been arrested and charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and multiple counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened Sunday, March 12, just after 6 p.m. Police were dispatched to a Git N’ Go convenience store on South Jefferson Avenue for reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.

A short time later, the victim showed up at the hospital room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Springfield police say the shooting happened after a verbal argument over a parking space in the parking lot, where Cannon pulled out his handgun and shot at the victims’ car. After the shooting, Cannon drove off.

Officers found Cannon on Campbell Avenue on Monday, arrested him, and took him to Greene County Jail.

Read the original article on the shooting here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson

Latest News

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
Tracking a quick warm up mid week with rain chances
Car chase that started in Battlefield ends in a crash on W. Sunshine.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with weekend chase
We'll be a bit warmer across the region today with middle 40s to around 50°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting a little bit warmer, for now
Man convicted in 2020 Eminence road rage shooting