Springfield police arrest man in connection with Sunday shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened near Battlefield and Jefferson Sunday afternoon.

Tavian Ortez Cannon has been arrested and charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and multiple counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened Sunday, March 12, just after 6 p.m. Police were dispatched to a Git N’ Go convenience store on South Jefferson Avenue for reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.

A short time later, the victim showed up at the hospital room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Springfield police say the shooting happened after a verbal argument over a parking space in the parking lot, where Cannon pulled out his handgun and shot at the victims’ car. After the shooting, Cannon drove off.

Officers found Cannon on Campbell Avenue on Monday, arrested him, and took him to Greene County Jail.

