Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close its Van Buren plant on Friday, May 12.(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Food production company Tyson Foods announced Monday it will be closing one of its plants in Arkansas.

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close its Van Buren plant on Friday, May 12.

Tyson said it will be coordinating with state and local agencies to provide resources and help to its employees that want to stay in Van Buren.

You can read more on this story on KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Springfield parking garage shooting
Shooting in downtown Springfield parking garage leaves one shot, one arrested
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson
Drunk Driving
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest four in Springfield during intoxicated driving patrol

Latest News

The Springfield City Council recently voted to take over the Hotel of Terror's location in the...
Hotel of Terror owner seeks to let voters decide eminent domain declaration made by the Springfield City Council
man impersonating cops
Multiple Missouri sheriff’s offices investigating reports of a possible impersonator pretending to be a law enforcement officer
Pi Day specials
Pi Day deals
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police still investigating three weekend shootings