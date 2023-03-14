Yellville man charged with February fatal crash

Jason Boisclair was arrested and charged with a fatal crash that happened in February.
Jason Boisclair was arrested and charged with a fatal crash that happened in February.(Baxter County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A man has been charged in a fatal crash in Baxter County, Arkansas.

Jason Boisclair has been charged with Negligent Homicide as well as other charges after the crash.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened on February 10 on U.S. Highway 62 west of Tucker Cemetery Road.

Investigations show that Boisclair crossed the center line of the road, causing the crash.

Boisclair tested positive for THC and Benzodiazepine use at the hospital.

Boisclair claims he did not smoke anything on the night of the crash, and says he had been having seizures and did not remember the crash happening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

