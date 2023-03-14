Yellville man charged with February fatal crash

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A man has been charged in a fatal crash in Baxter County, Arkansas.

Jason Boisclair has been charged with Negligent Homicide as well as other charges after the crash.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened on February 10 on U.S. Highway 62 west of Tucker Cemetery Road.

Investigations show that Boisclair crossed the center line of the road, causing the crash.

Boisclair tested positive for THC and Benzodiazepine use at the hospital.

Boisclair claims he did not smoke anything on the night of the crash, and says he had been having seizures and did not remember the crash happening.

