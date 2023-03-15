Bally Sport’s owner Diamond Sports Group, files for bankruptcy

Bally Sport’s owner Diamond Sports Group, files for bankruptcy
Bally Sport’s owner Diamond Sports Group, files for bankruptcy
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The television broadcaster of Cardinals and Blues games has officially filed for bankruptcy.

Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, is looking to shed $8 billion in debt tied to its 19 Bally Sports regional networks.

The company said sports broadcasts will not be disrupted as they work to restructure their business.

