Christian County Sheriff’s Office hosts women’s self-defense class

Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a women’s self-defense class for women in Christian County.

The class is open to Christian County women at least 17 years old. Those attending the class will receive training from certified instructors. The class includes hands-on self-defense techniques and what to do if women are victims.

The program spans four days, with each course being two hours. The classes occur on April 13, 20, 27, and May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Aldersgate Church in Nixa.

Women are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes to participate. Registration is open, and you can register for the class here.

