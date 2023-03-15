City of Springfield relaunches Clean Green Springfield

The city of Springfield kicked its relaunch of the Clean Green Springfield initiative on...
The city of Springfield kicked its relaunch of the Clean Green Springfield initiative on Wednesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield kicked its relaunch of the Clean Green Springfield initiative on Wednesday.

City leaders, KraftHeinz employees, Ozarks Greenways volunteers, and others celebrated the effort by cleaning up an area around Jordan Creek. More city-wide cleanup and beautification activities will happen in April and May.

Since launching in 2021, Clean Green Springfield has engaged more than 2,000 volunteers contributing more than 2,500 service hours to clean up and beautification activities and removing more than 25 tons of litter from our streets and waterways. The program also aided in the responsible disposal of more than 200 tons of trash and bulky items that might otherwise be dumped along roadways.

About Clean Green Springfield

Individuals, families, businesses, and service organizations are invited to roll up their sleeves and participate in one or more opportunities, including roadside trash pickups, stream cleanups, planting and mulch events, neighborhood cleanups, and more. CLICK HERE for more information on events.

