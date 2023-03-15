CRIMES TOPPERS: Help locate this fugitive in the Greene County area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep an eye out for this Greene County fugitive.

Daisha Durden, 24, faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit device.

Investigators say she has a tattoo of a crown above her right eyebrow. Durden also has a Henna tattoo on her right hand.

Investigators believe she’s in the Greene County area. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS {8477} if you’ve seen this woman. There’s a cash reward for info that leads to her arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

