CRIMES TOPPERS: Help locate this fugitive in the Greene County area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep an eye out for this Greene County fugitive.

Daisha Durden, 24, faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit device.

Investigators say she has a tattoo of a crown above her right eyebrow. Durden also has a Henna tattoo on her right hand.

Investigators believe she’s in the Greene County area. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS {8477} if you’ve seen this woman. There’s a cash reward for info that leads to her arrest.

