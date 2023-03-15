Douglas County deputies arrest man wanted in connection to teenager’s kidnapping

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County deputies arrested a teenager wanted in connection to the kidnapping of a girl near Seymour.

Andrew Fleetwood, 19, of Strafford, Mo., faces charges of kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Hailey told her grandmother she was going to do some chores but never came back inside. Investigators believe she was picked up by her older brother, Andrew Fleetwood, then driven to State Highway Z to meet up with her non-custodial mother Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood.

Investigators say Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood dropped the child off at a Ridgedale convenience store Tuesday. The non-custodial mother remains on the run.

A judge set Andrew Fleetwood’s bond at $2,500.

