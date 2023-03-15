Greene Co. jail inmate charged with killing another inmate

Lorenzo Broomfield
Lorenzo Broomfield(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate in the Greene County jail has been charged with murder.

Lorenzo Broomfield is accused of giving another inmate, Austin Larue, the drugs that killed him.

“We have a couple of cases a year. I would say less often than most,” said Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Paige Rippee.

She says while not common contraband, such as illegal drugs or weapons, makes it into the Greene County Jail.

“There are lots of risks and consequences that go along with it if it does get introduced into our facility,” she said.

Rippee says there are protocols in place to prevent inmate smuggling.

“They’re always in shackles, hands, and feet, both. But there are always times when things get missed,” she said.

According to court documents, jail security video captured, last year, shows Broomfield separating a powder substance into two small pieces of paper. He offers some to one inmate who turns him down. The second offer is made to Larue.

“In this case with Mr. Larue it just so happened that he was an addict. When it gets brought in you’re tempted with it again,” said Rippee.

Later that night jail security video shows Larue entering the bathroom and appearing to be snorting water up his nose. The footage shows that Laure was still moving until the early morning hours of March 13, 2022. Court records indicate that Broomfield admitted to giving Laure what he thought was cocaine he obtained from another inmate. It was later determined by authorities that Broomfield knowingly gave Larue fentanyl.

The final autopsy results indicate that Laure died of a fentanyl overdose.

“They’re criminals and they’re going to try to get away with whatever they can get away with,” said Rippee.

Broomfield is being held here on hold for U.S. Marshalls. He pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

He could be facing even more time if he’s convicted of second-degree murder for killing Larue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Springfield Git N Go Shooting
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson

Latest News

Research released by the IAFF says the chemicals that make fire fighter's coats water resistant...
International Association of Fire Fighters announcement of carcinogenic chemicals in PPE presents quandary for local fire districts
Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu: Via MGN and pexels.com
Live, Life, Well: Recognizing the signs of a mid-life transition
The toxins in some plants could make pets sick or turn fatal.
Some spring flowers could be dangerous for pets
Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu: Via MGN and pexels.com
Live, Life, Well; Spotting the signs of a mid-life crisis