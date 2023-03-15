Missouri College of Cosmetology in Springfield closes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After 40 years, the Missouri College of Cosmetology in Springfield is closing.

It announced the decision this week. Owner Jeff Stanley says the closure follows the pandemic and low enrollment numbers.

Stanley says he told the students about the closing Monday during classes. He says he is refunding students for credit hours they paid for and did not receive.

The school posted this message on its website:

We are saddened to inform everyone that Missouri College of Cosmetology, Barber, and Esthetics is permanently closed. We want to thank our customers, students, staff, and friends for over 40 years of service to our community. Thank you so much for all you have done, and God Bless you all in your future endeavors.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.