Missouri is on track to set a record for marijuana sales in the U.S.

Missouri is on track to set a record for Marijuana sales in the U.S.
Missouri is on track to set a record for Marijuana sales in the U.S.(KFVS)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is on track to set a record for marijuana sales in the United States.

The Show-Me-State could be the fastest to reach $1 billion in sales. Voters approved recreational use last fall, and the sales took off last month after the state officially approved recreational sales.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting more than $100 million in sales in February, with $31.2 Million for medical use and $71.7 million for adult use.

“It is in part due to the fact that we have a relatively large number of dispensaries in Missouri,” said Dan Viets.

Dan Viets has worked on marijuana legalization for over 50 years. He helped draft amendment 3, which appeared on your 2022 ballot.

Viets says consumers from our border states play a significant role in sales and that our taxes are cheaper than others.

John Payne, who worked as a campaign manager for Legal Mo 2022, says the amount of sales is a pleasant surprise.

Payne says two things have helped: adult use and medical under the same building and Missourians who didn’t get a card beforehand.

KY3 asked where the tax money is going based on the sales. Experts say the first step is on expungements.

“Once expungement has been finished, then the money from that tax will go to fund addiction treatment, veteran services, and it will fund the Missouri State Public Defender system,” said Viets.

After just a month of sales, it’s safe to say Missouri is bringing in the dough, but the future could look different.

“All Missouri dispensaries are now authorized to sell seeds and seedlings and clones, so that’s not necessarily in the best interest of the dispensaries,” said Viets. “In the long-term, as many people grow, that may also diminish the amount of retail cannabis sales.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Temperatures will be much warmer Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Windy Wednesday

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley (21) dunks during the first half of a First Four college...
Texas A&M-CC ousts Southeast Missouri State in NCAA First Four
Police detain 1 in shooting in Springfield
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
CRIME STOPPERS: Help locate this fugitive in the Greene County area