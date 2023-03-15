Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came to Kansas City to win a Super Bowl ring. Mission accomplished.

Now, he is a former Chief.

Smith-Schuster is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The six-year wide receiver hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Smith-Schuster likely steps into the top receiver role for the Patriots after the team lost wideout Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

He tweeted a thank-you statement to the Chiefs following the reports of his signing with the Patriots.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu: report

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Police locate Springfield man reported missing

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley (21) dunks during the first half of a First Four college...
Texas A&M-CC ousts Southeast Missouri State in NCAA First Four
O-Zone: Missouri State 11, SEMO 1
O-Zone: Missouri State 11, SEMO 1
Bracket Challenge
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL...
Chiefs to sign former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to 4-year, $80m deal