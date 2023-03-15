Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a shooting in Springfield on Tuesday. Police detained one person in the incident.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of South Weaver around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the groin. Doctors list him in stable condition. Officers detained the person at the scene. Police say the incident is under investigation.

