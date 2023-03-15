Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a shooting in Springfield on Tuesday. Police detained one person in the incident.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of South Weaver around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the groin. Doctors list him in stable condition. Officers detained the person at the scene. Police say the incident is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Deaudra Kelley. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged after relationship fallout leads to shooting
Temperatures will be much warmer Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Windy Wednesday

Latest News

Missouri is on track to set a record for Marijuana sales in the U.S.
Missouri is on track to set a record for marijuana sales in the U.S.
Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley (21) dunks during the first half of a First Four college...
Texas A&M-CC ousts Southeast Missouri State in NCAA First Four
Police detain 1 in shooting in Springfield
CRIME STOPPERS: Help locate this fugitive in the Greene County area