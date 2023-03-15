Queen of Clean: Cleaning a cutting board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here are two easy ways to clean your cutting board.

Cleaning Cutting Boards What You Need:

• Water (Warm), Bleach, Lemons, Salt, Spray Bottle

How To Tip option #1:

Mix the following: 1 Quart – Warm Water & 3 Tablespoons – Bleach

Put into Spray Bottle (Label the bottle)

Spray onto the cutting board. Wait 5 minutes. Rinse with hot soapy water

Tip option #2:

Cut a lemon in half

Pour salt onto the cutting board

Rub the lemon and salt onto the cutting board

Wait 5 Minutes

Rinse with Water

Notes: This will clean and remove stains too. This formula will store for six months (Option 1). Use on any cutting boards: Wood, glass, or plastic. Linda Says: Try the Lemon tip first; it works best since it’s 100% natural and Safe! A great money saver!

For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

