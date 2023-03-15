Road construction begins at the highway 60 and 125 intersection near Rogersville, Mo.

Road construction is beginning on highways 60 and 125 in Rogersville this week.
Road construction is beginning on highways 60 and 125 in Rogersville this week.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Road construction is beginning at highways 60 and 125 this week. Workers will build an interchange at the intersection which will replace the traffic lights.

MoDOT will build a bridge over highway 125. Underneath the bridge will be a double roundabout connecting the north and south parts of 125.

New outer roads will allow drivers to get to the Kum and Go and Willow Greens Garden. The project will take about two years to complete, and drivers are being told to expect delays.

“Use caution,” said MoDOT Resident Engineer Brad Gripka. “There will be traffic. We’re traffic delays. We just asked everyone to have patience. this is going to be a two-year project. So there’s going to be a lot of phases like traffic switches. We just ask you know, to have some patience.”

The city of Rogersville and Greene County are sharing in the cost of the more than $20 million project.

For more information on this project CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Police locate Springfield man reported missing
2 Ozarks business owners plead guilty to illegally tampering with emissions controls.
2 Ozarks business owners plead guilty to illegally tampering with emissions controls

Latest News

Missouri is on track to set a record for Marijuana sales in the U.S.
Missouri is on track to set a record for marijuana sales in the U.S.
Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley (21) dunks during the first half of a First Four college...
Texas A&M-CC ousts Southeast Missouri State in NCAA First Four
Police detain 1 in shooting in Springfield
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained