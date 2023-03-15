Road construction begins at the highway 60 and 125 intersection near Rogersville, Mo.

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Road construction is beginning at highways 60 and 125 this week. Workers will build an interchange at the intersection which will replace the traffic lights.

MoDOT will build a bridge over highway 125. Underneath the bridge will be a double roundabout connecting the north and south parts of 125.

New outer roads will allow drivers to get to the Kum and Go and Willow Greens Garden. The project will take about two years to complete, and drivers are being told to expect delays.

“Use caution,” said MoDOT Resident Engineer Brad Gripka. “There will be traffic. We’re traffic delays. We just asked everyone to have patience. this is going to be a two-year project. So there’s going to be a lot of phases like traffic switches. We just ask you know, to have some patience.”

The city of Rogersville and Greene County are sharing in the cost of the more than $20 million project.

