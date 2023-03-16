Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A U.S. Air Force veteran hit a million-dollar prize while recently playing a lottery scratch-off game in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, a retired electrical engineer for the Air Force, won a $1 million prize in the lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Akel claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 67-year-old shared with lottery officials that he purchased his winning ticket at a Publix supermarket located on Navarre Parkway in the Navarre area.

Officials said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Tickets for the 500X The Cash scratch-off game are available for $50 and offer a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 4.5-1, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Cosmo went missing from Jefferson and Chestnut
Leigh’s Lost and Found: help find a dog lost after a car accident in Springfield
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization