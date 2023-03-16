Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday

Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group seeking to limit access to medical transitions for minors is meeting at the Missouri capitol Monday.

The “Missouri Kids FIRST Rally” is gathering to show support for SB 49, and other bills that are seeking to limit LGBTQ+ rights.

Currently, there are more than two dozen bills between the Missouri House and Senate that are looking to regulate different LGBTQ+ issues.

A list of all bills that are considered anti-LGBTQ+ can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Fort Leonard Wood warning Department of Defense employees to keep antiterrorism in mind when traveling overseas
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Mobile sports bets booming in Arkansas; other states shy away
Therapy dog comforts visitors of the Victim Center in Springfield, Mo.
(Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Arkansas lawmakers send Gov. Sanders school bathroom bill
Rain and storms will increase from the west as the cold front approaches.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes in the next 24 hours
A day of change with wind and storms