Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group seeking to limit access to medical transitions for minors is meeting at the Missouri capitol Monday.

The “Missouri Kids FIRST Rally” is gathering to show support for SB 49, and other bills that are seeking to limit LGBTQ+ rights.

Currently, there are more than two dozen bills between the Missouri House and Senate that are looking to regulate different LGBTQ+ issues.

A list of all bills that are considered anti-LGBTQ+ can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.