AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns went to the Super Bowl champions for a new safety.

Cleveland reached an agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Thornhill is getting a $21 million deal — $14 million guaranteed —from the Browns, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.

Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player to join the Browns through free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The 27-year-old Thornhill spent four seasons with Kansas City. He had five tackles when the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

The Browns, who had countless problems with their defense last season, were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons. Johnson’s expected release with a June 1 designation means the Browns will save $9.75 million on their cap next year.

Thornhill is expected to start alongside safety Grant Delpit.

The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Police locate Springfield man reported missing

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal
Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley (21) dunks during the first half of a First Four college...
Texas A&M-CC ousts Southeast Missouri State in NCAA First Four
O-Zone: Missouri State 11, SEMO 1
O-Zone: Missouri State 11, SEMO 1
Bracket Challenge