Arkansas lawmakers OK bill increasing homestead tax credit

(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers sent Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders legislation that would raise the property tax credit that thousands of homeowners receive for their primary residence.

Sanders’ office said the Republican governor planned to sign into law the legislation, which will raise the homestead property tax credit from $375 to $425.

The Senate approved the bill by a 33-0 vote on Thursday. The state Department of Finance and Administration has projected the increase, which the House approved by a 99-0 vote earlier this month, would cost the state $34 million next year.

More than 711,000 people received the tax credit in 2022.

The credit is funded by a one-half cent statewide sales and use tax. The tax credit was established through a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2000. It was last raised in 2019 by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sanders’ Republican predecessor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

If you can't pay what you owe by April 18, there are options.
On Your Side: Options if you can't pay Uncle Sam
Arkansas's Jordan Walsh tries to drive past Illinois's Matthew Mayer during the second half of...
Arkansas holds off Illinois with big defensive effort
Boater drowns on the White River in Marion County, Ark.
The rain ends later this evening with a few flurries possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Ends Tonight