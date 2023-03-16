Athlete of the Week: Allyssa Joyner, West Plains girls basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The West Plains Lady Zizzers are back in the final four for the third straight season.

The Lady Zizzers are looking to repeat as state champions – while proving people wrong.

“A lot of people doubted us after last year and losing Ashton (Judd),” said West Plains girls basketball coach Scott Womack.

There’s no replacing Ashton Judd, who was an all-state player that went on to play at the University of Missouri, but someone has to step up.

“I feel like we always have one player step up in that role and Allyssa has stepped up for us this year big,” said West Plains senior Zoey Williams.

