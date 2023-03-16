Athlete of the Week: Allyssa Joyner, West Plains girls basketball

Allyssa Joyner
Allyssa Joyner(KY3)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The West Plains Lady Zizzers are back in the final four for the third straight season.

The Lady Zizzers are looking to repeat as state champions – while proving people wrong.

“A lot of people doubted us after last year and losing Ashton (Judd),” said West Plains girls basketball coach Scott Womack.

There’s no replacing Ashton Judd, who was an all-state player that went on to play at the University of Missouri, but someone has to step up.

“I feel like we always have one player step up in that role and Allyssa has stepped up for us this year big,” said West Plains senior Zoey Williams.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Police locate Springfield man reported missing

Latest News

West Plains' Allyssa Joyner is Athlete of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville...
AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers...
Out of JuJu: Patriots signing Smith-Schuster to 3-year deal
Southeast Missouri State's Josh Earley (21) dunks during the first half of a First Four college...
Texas A&M-CC ousts Southeast Missouri State in NCAA First Four