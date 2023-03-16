Boater drowns on the White River in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Marion County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a boater on the White River on Thursday.

Sheriff Gregg L. Alexander says the boat capsized in the Ranchette Area around noon. While motoring, their outboard motor ran out of fuel. While attempting to restart their motor, the boat collided with a dock and capsized. Sheriff Alexander says one of the boaters drowned. Another swam to shore, where a passerby rescued him.

The sheriff has not released the identities.

