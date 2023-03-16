Controlled burn near Reeds Spring, Mo., creating smoky skies in the Ozarks

NEAR REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - A controlled burn on Wednesday northeast of Reeds Spring sent smoke and a smoky smell toward Nixa, Ozark, and Springfield.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Chief, Chris Berndt, the controlled burn is in the Reno Springs Road area. The chief tells KY3 the controlled burn went through a patch of cedar trees, and it was “impressive.” He adds that the fire is under control.

We’re also aware of several other controlled burns in the Ozarks. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District posted this on social media today, “The USFS (United States Forest Service) will be doing an 1800-acre prescribed burn near Kaintuck Hollow today. The smoke will be coming out of the south today, so it is expected to cover most of the Doolittle and Newburg area. The smoke is expected to be pretty heavy.”

The U.S. Forest Service also posted this on social media, “Multiple prescribed burns will be implemented today across Mark Twain National Forest. The warming temperatures today, followed by forecasted rain tomorrow across the southern/central part of the state, have presented good conditions to conduct these planned projects.

Here are the burn areas and what part of the Forest they are occurring:

Merrill Hollow -- Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District

Fortune Hollow -- Salem Ranger District

Victory and Goose Creek --Poplar Bluff Ranger District

Big Creek -- Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District

A map of all prescribed burn areas can be found here.”

NOAA has a map where you can see controlled burns, fires, and wildfires detected by satellites. You can view the map here; Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product.

