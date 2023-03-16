Firefighters evacuate area of Lebanon, Mo., following suspected natural gas leak

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters evacuated an area of Lebanon as a precaution following a suspected natural gas leak.

The leak happened along Washington Avenue between Bland and Stiller. Summit Natural Gas is working to stop the leak.

The Lebanon Fire Department says it is monitoring the situation.

