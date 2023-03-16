Firefighters evacuate area of Lebanon, Mo., following suspected natural gas leak

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters evacuated an area of Lebanon as a precaution following a suspected natural gas leak.

The leak happened along Washington Avenue between Bland and Stiller. Summit Natural Gas is working to stop the leak.

The Lebanon Fire Department says it is monitoring the situation.

