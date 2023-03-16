Judge sentences Arkansas man for failing to have permit for guide service inside Buffalo National River area

(Buffalo National River)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Bentonville, Ark., for engaging in or soliciting business inside the Buffalo National River area without a permit.

Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, will spend the next two years on probation. He must pay a fine and pay restitution.

Investigators say Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the Eye of the Needle in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River and accepted at least four payments of $20 for the service while in the Kyle’s Landing parking area of the park. The business operation came to light after one of the hikers with the group fell from approximately 15 feet from the path into a pool of water, prompting a search and rescue operation involving the NPS and multiple other area agencies, and forty-seven individuals. The hiker, Brad Thomas, of Springfield, Mo., died.

Testimony and evidence presented showed that Johnson created and operated an outdoor adventure group known as Arkansas Nature Lovers and hosted a site on Meetup.com as well as regularly posting and operating on Facebook.  Johnson advertised membership to his group, which included attendance at as many of his hikes as the member wished, for a $20 annual fee, payable through Paypal, check, or cash at the first event attended.  Johnson admitted to Rangers he had led multiple hikes within the Buffalo National River over an approximate seven-year period.  Testimony revealed that Johnson never applied for or received a permit to engage in business within the park or to solicit money within the park. 

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree.
Missouri Department of Conservation offers tree exchange for a chopped Bradford pear tree
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Fort Leonard Wood warning Department of Defense employees to keep antiterrorism in mind when traveling overseas

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri Attorney General's Office
Judge orders Dallas County breeder cannot operate for at least 8 years
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Taste of the Ozarks: One-pan fish and asparagus dinner
Taste of the Ozarks: One-pan fish and asparagus dinner
Taste of the Ozarks: One-pan fish and asparagus dinner