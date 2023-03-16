Judge sentences Arkansas man for failing to have permit for guide service inside Buffalo National River area

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Bentonville, Ark., for engaging in or soliciting business inside the Buffalo National River area without a permit.

Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, will spend the next two years on probation. He must pay a fine and pay restitution.

Investigators say Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the Eye of the Needle in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River and accepted at least four payments of $20 for the service while in the Kyle’s Landing parking area of the park. The business operation came to light after one of the hikers with the group fell from approximately 15 feet from the path into a pool of water, prompting a search and rescue operation involving the NPS and multiple other area agencies, and forty-seven individuals. The hiker, Brad Thomas, of Springfield, Mo., died.

Testimony and evidence presented showed that Johnson created and operated an outdoor adventure group known as Arkansas Nature Lovers and hosted a site on Meetup.com as well as regularly posting and operating on Facebook. Johnson advertised membership to his group, which included attendance at as many of his hikes as the member wished, for a $20 annual fee, payable through Paypal, check, or cash at the first event attended. Johnson admitted to Rangers he had led multiple hikes within the Buffalo National River over an approximate seven-year period. Testimony revealed that Johnson never applied for or received a permit to engage in business within the park or to solicit money within the park.

