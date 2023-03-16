Leigh’s Lost and Found: help find a dog lost after a car accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a double whammy for one dog owner.

That owner got in to a car crash which is bad enough, but her dog was in the car at the time and she ha find him since.

Cosmo’s owner Anna Tuning says, “my boyfriend and I were driving home from work one night, I picked him up from work and we just lost control of the vehicle and we crashed. He jumped out of the window.”

One of the first things Anna Tuning did after that accident on January 9th was to post Cosmo on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and we repost him every week.

“I work all the time so other than posting on social media, I’ve been driving around on my days off, trying to find him.”

The crash happened at Jefferson and Chestnut but since Cosmo is a Husky-German Shepherd, he can run fast and far and could be many miles away from there.

Anna tells us, “I think he might still be in Springfield because we’ve seen a few pictures posted on your page that look like it might be him but the quality is very bad because they’re running, he’s running with another dog. The most recent one we’ve seen is him running around with a dog near a cemetery and we’re wondering if he might be sleeping in that cemetery there.”

That sighting wasoff Golden near Harrison Elementary. Anna is asking everyone to keep an eye out for her constant companion who has seen her through a lot of tough times the past five years and is dearly missed.

“It’s just a struggle, I’m just not in a great situation.”

If you see Cosmo, contact Anna at her facebook link below.

