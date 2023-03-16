Springfield woman describes home invasion robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A terrifying moment for a woman in Springfield.

Victoria Pendergrass says a man broke into her home, pointed a gun at her, and robbed her.

“I hear my door yank open and I look up and he’s standing there,” she said.

A home surveillance video shows an intruder entering her home waving a gun.

“He snatched my phone, tells me to get up, makes me go to the bathroom, tells me to take all my clothes off to make sure I’m not hiding anything. Then he tells me to stand there and be quiet or he’s going to shoot me,” she said.

Pendergrass says the man, identified by police as Hernandez Hudson, ransacked her house.

“As soon as it got quiet I cracked my door open. I saw my front door was still open and I just bolted. I don’t know if he was still in my house. I went to my neighbors,” explained Pendergrass.

According to court documents Hudson is considered a suspect in multiple home invasion-style robberies throughout the Springfield area. He was wanted on outstanding warrants, including for parole violation. He is believed by the police to be a danger to the community. Authorities say when they arrested him they found a gun reported stolen in a separate burglary case. They also found counterfeit money and stolen identification card belonging to victims of a car break-in that also happened in town.

Pendergrass says he took most if not all of her valuables including her house and car keys.

“I just don’t have anything anymore,” she said.

She believes he might not have been caught if it weren’t for her home security footage.

“Lock your doors. Cameras, cameras, cameras. Just make sure they see everything,” she said.

Hudson is being held on weapons charges in the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Authorities say he’s facing additional charges but if he makes bail he’ll be required to wear an ankle monitor.

