State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police information. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Stephanie Simoni and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A trooper in Connecticut is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive state police information.

Connecticut authorities report on Jan. 9 they learned that 29-year-old trooper Mitchell Paz was possibly allowing third-party access to the state police reporting system.

Paz is accused of permitting his girlfriend, Amanda Marino, to access the state police reporting system. They said she was checking on the father, Shawn Roka, of her child’s alleged charges.

WFSB reports the investigation stemmed from a love triangle with the sharing of information hampering an ongoing state police investigation.

Roka is accused of selling drugs and Marino reportedly was using Paz’s laptop to find out information about who may have informed police about his reported crimes.

State police said they have computer evidence and revealing text messages between the parties involved.

According to authorities, Paz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave while the situation remains under investigation. He is facing charges that include computer crimes.

State police said Paz is scheduled in court on March 29.

Roka has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes while Marino is facing computer crimes charges, authorities said.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Police locate Springfield man reported missing

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection...
Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection District
Voters will decide on a $3 million bond issue for the Billings Fire Protection District in April.
Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection District
Smoke fills the air near Republic, Mo.
Controlled burn near Reeds Spring, Mo., creating smoky skies in the Ozarks