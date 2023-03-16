Taste of the Ozarks: One-pan fish and asparagus dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy fish dinner.

One-pan fish and asparagus dinner

4 Pieces of white fish (tilapia or pangasius)

1 Bundle of asparagus with woody ends removed

1 Cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 Half of a lemon

2 Tsp garlic salt

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Cup crumbled feta

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the cookie sheet and place the fish flat in the center of the pan with the asparagus and tomatoes surrounding it. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake until fish is cooked and the way through and flaky. Remove from oven and garnish with crumbled feta.

The recipe serves four.

