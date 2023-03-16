Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection District

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will decide on a $3 million bond issue for the Billings Fire Protection District in April.

If this is passed, taxpayers would see a .32 cent increase to the current levy for the next 20 years, making the tax around .70 cents per $100 assessed value.

“We’ve got some trucks that are 50 years old, we’re seeing a growth of calls, and our equipment is old,” said Fire Chief Austin Essick. “We have not asked for a bond or tax increase since 1990.”

Chief Essick says the department wants to pay off its lease it took in the early 2000s, hire more staff, and tackle remodeling. The remodeling includes two fire station remodels, six replacement trucks, and a training facility.

”The equipment’s dated, and they serve a pretty large area, so if they are going to put out fires, they need reliable equipment,” said Dustin Murray, voter. “Several of my neighbors all have signs in our yard, and it’s a community deal.”

The Billings Fire Protection District is holding an informational meeting on March 18 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Station 4 at 6580 South Farm Road 31.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
DEVELOPING: Missing Seymour teenager found, Search underway for non-custodial mother
Police arrest one in shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield; 1 detained
Michael A. Hines, 64, disappeared from an area in the 200 block of South Broadway on March 13.
Police locate Springfield man reported missing

Latest News

Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection...
Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection District
Smoke fills the air near Republic, Mo.
Controlled burn near Reeds Spring, Mo., creating smoky skies in the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville...
AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal
SGF PD car
Springfield woman describes home invasion robbery