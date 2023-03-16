Voters asked to approve $3 million bond issue for upgrades to the Billings Fire Protection District

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will decide on a $3 million bond issue for the Billings Fire Protection District in April.

If this is passed, taxpayers would see a .32 cent increase to the current levy for the next 20 years, making the tax around .70 cents per $100 assessed value.

“We’ve got some trucks that are 50 years old, we’re seeing a growth of calls, and our equipment is old,” said Fire Chief Austin Essick. “We have not asked for a bond or tax increase since 1990.”

Chief Essick says the department wants to pay off its lease it took in the early 2000s, hire more staff, and tackle remodeling. The remodeling includes two fire station remodels, six replacement trucks, and a training facility.

”The equipment’s dated, and they serve a pretty large area, so if they are going to put out fires, they need reliable equipment,” said Dustin Murray, voter. “Several of my neighbors all have signs in our yard, and it’s a community deal.”

The Billings Fire Protection District is holding an informational meeting on March 18 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Station 4 at 6580 South Farm Road 31.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.