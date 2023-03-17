Crawford County, Mo. authorities investigating human remains found on private property

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains.

According to a Facebook post, deputies first received a report of suspicious clothing items found on private property on Mound Ridge Road in Cook Station. The next morning, March 15, investigators searched the property and found the human remains and the clothes.

The Sheriff’s Office said because of the remoteness, terrain, and scale of the area, authorities ended the search in the early evening. The Sheriff’s Office also called the Steelville Fire Department and the Rolla Rural Fire Department to assist in the search.

As of March 16, authorities have not identified the remains.

