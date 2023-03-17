FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold air sticking around this weekend

Good Friday afternoon, everyone. After cold front number one came through with rain, a few thunderstorms and a little snow northwest of Springfield yesterday and last night, we are waiting for cold front number 2 and another Canadian high pressure to come in from the north. Both of these features will be key to keeping the winter chill in place for the final weekend of the winter season.

With mostly sunny skies in place for much of this afternoon and a northwest wind at 10-20 mph (gusts near 25 to 30 mph at times), it will be much cooler than yesterday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. That northwest breeze will keep you wind chills in the 30s and lower 40s through the afternoon.

Cold front number 2 coming in from the north will only have enough lift and moisture to bring some partly sunny skies by the start of this evening. We aren’t expecting any additional rain or snow chances to try and sneak in.

With those clouds clearing out overnight and the northwest wind to back down to about 5-15 mph, that will lead to a cold night all across the Ozarks and a freeze warning for much of northern Arkansas until 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

Not only will it be cold for Saturday morning with lows in the lower to middle 20s across the area, the wind will lighten up just a little out of the northwest. It will still be strong enough, though to make the wind chills feel like the upper single digits to the middle teens across the Ozarks to start your day out!

While I expect Saturday to remain dry, we’ll have another quick disturbance pass nearby to give areas mainly northeast of Springfield some partly sunny skies during the day. Other areas should stay mostly sunny through the day.

With this chance for partly sunny skies and another brisk northwest wind at 10-20 mph through the day, that will only let highs climb back into the middle to upper 30s across much of the Ozarks. This would also lead to wind chill values stuck in the 20s all day long.

The high pressure coming out of Canada will come into the region by Saturday night and to take us into Sunday morning. That will mean mostly clear skies and a light breeze taking our lows down into the middle to upper teens across the Ozarks. Even with a lighter breeze, that would be enough to give wind chill values between 5 and 12 degrees by sunrise Sunday.

Fortunately, the high will continue to move and bring our wind back out of the west and southwest through the day. That milder breeze will keep skies sunny and send highs back near 40° to wrap up the final day of the winter season.

For Monday, it will feel more like spring as temperatures start to climb back into the middle 50s with similar numbers for Tuesday. Wednesday’s the day we’ll see highs back above average in the middle 60s. Next Thursday is looking like the warmest day of the week with expected highs around 70°.

While some mild spring air will return, we’ll have some additional weather to track as we get into next week. After a mostly sunny Monday, a quick system in the upper-levels will come in to give us some scattered showers on Tuesday and a few leftover showers on Wednesday.

The next best chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms looks to come into play by next Thursday as a stronger upper-level low comes out of the western United States.

While it may still be a bit too early to say if we’ll see strong or severe t-storms with Thursday’s system, we’ll certainly have a go at some moderate to potentially heavy rainfall as the system comes through. With that system wanting to stick around through Friday, rain totals by next Friday could range between half an inch to almost 2 inches in some spots. At the very least, it’s a First Alert heads up for the potential for widespread rain by Thursday and Friday of next week. Given how next Friday looks, we may go from highs near 70° on Thursday to highs in the middle 50s Friday afternoon.

